Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.38. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,871 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

