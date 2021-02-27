Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELMUF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ELMUF opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

