Elitium Price Tops $5.14 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $154.69 million and $266,962.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00010896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00717005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00028994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00035165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00040740 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.