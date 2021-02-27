Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0084

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $354,261.55 and approximately $37.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.88 or 0.03209021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00024009 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 42,272,234 coins and its circulating supply is 42,220,902 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

