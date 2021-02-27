Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $334.90 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $134.32 or 0.00290096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00078469 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $979.73 or 0.02115890 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,265,192 coins and its circulating supply is 17,031,444 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

