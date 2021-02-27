Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) shot up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 2,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THQQF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.