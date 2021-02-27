EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of EMCOR Group worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 538,991 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 204,595 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

