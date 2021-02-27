Eminer (EM) Trading Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Eminer has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Eminer has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $653,945.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.79 or 0.00717962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00028574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00034562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040453 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

