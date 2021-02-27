Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.62 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.46 or 0.00449218 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006336 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00032707 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000521 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.29 or 0.03392127 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000654 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

