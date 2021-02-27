Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Energizer worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 1,157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,997 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Energizer by 1,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,590,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

