EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Cap Hits $313,646.28

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 44.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $313,646.28 and $1,663.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00717046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00027724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00034249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040609 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.