Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Santander cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

