Equinox Gold (EQX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Equinox Gold to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

TSE EQX traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.54. 1,680,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,707. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.85.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.