Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Equity Residential by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR opened at $65.41 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $83.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

