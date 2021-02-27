Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,685 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 81.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $65.41 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

