Ergo Price Hits $3.59 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00007629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $105.47 million and $1.74 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,097.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.51 or 0.03213572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.00372202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.74 or 0.01044086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.60 or 0.00453524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00396027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00260510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,654,925 coins and its circulating supply is 29,351,203 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.