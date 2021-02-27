Essentia Reaches One Day Volume of $446,191.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Essentia has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $12.26 million and $446,191.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.30 or 0.00738606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00035550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041881 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.