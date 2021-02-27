Ethereum Gold Hits Market Cap of $450,024.87 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $450,024.87 and $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.00713419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00027650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00034187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040406 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

