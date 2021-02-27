Ethereum Meta Achieves Market Cap of $362,718.44 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $362,718.44 and $1,721.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00056679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00700369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00026954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00033896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

