EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0112

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. EtherGem has a market cap of $217,707.08 and $2,838.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00718977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00028982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041409 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.