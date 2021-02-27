Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,666 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.22% of Everbridge worth $63,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 354,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Everbridge by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,476,000 after acquiring an additional 234,824 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 161,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Everbridge by 3,073.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 150,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Everbridge by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after acquiring an additional 139,665 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG opened at $153.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,095 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

