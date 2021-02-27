EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.10). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

EverQuote stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,553. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,676,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $89,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,581. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

