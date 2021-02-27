Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,662. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $98.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.