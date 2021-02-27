Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQUA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765 in the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

