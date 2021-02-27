ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.14 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $847,776.84 and $746.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002761 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00402688 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00030561 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.