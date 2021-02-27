EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EYEG shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $16.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,531,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $8,007,658.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYEG stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

