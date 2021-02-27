Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Cut by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57,470 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.2% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $55,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Facebook by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,313,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,274,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.30. The firm has a market cap of $733.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

