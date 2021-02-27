Faceter (FACE) Trading Down 22.2% This Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Faceter token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $285,088.72 and approximately $897.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Faceter has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

