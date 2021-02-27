FairCoin (FAIR) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Day

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $13,158.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FairCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004489 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00094060 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars.

