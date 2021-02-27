FansTime (FTI) One Day Volume Tops $372,048.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. FansTime has a total market cap of $844,754.44 and approximately $372,048.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FansTime has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.44 or 0.00736330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041819 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

