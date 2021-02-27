FantasyGold Market Cap Tops $66,126.41 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One FantasyGold token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $66,126.41 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.24 or 0.00485250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00081089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.86 or 0.00490765 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

