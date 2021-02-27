Fantom (FTM) Tops One Day Volume of $436.59 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $436.59 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 82.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00056297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.06 or 0.00700627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00027024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00033554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039624 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

