Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $6.15 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%.

FTCH traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $65.88. 11,731,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,535. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

