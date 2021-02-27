Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $89.72 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

