Feathercoin Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and $41,660.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007189 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

