Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.60. 84,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 401,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock has a market cap of $58.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52.

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

