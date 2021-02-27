Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 2,523,119 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,145,000 after buying an additional 775,104 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,515,000 after buying an additional 754,782 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.94. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.