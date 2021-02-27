Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,426 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.57% of A. O. Smith worth $50,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,306 shares of company stock worth $749,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

