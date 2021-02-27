Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.26% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $41,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

LYV stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

