Fiera Capital Corp Buys 2,351 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.43% of Molina Healthcare worth $54,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $216.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

