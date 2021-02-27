Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Tractor Supply worth $60,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.16. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.88.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.