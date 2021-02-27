Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.33% of Guardant Health worth $41,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 121.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $322,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $147.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

