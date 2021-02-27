Fiera Capital Corp Has $25.58 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 145,009 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Shares of ENB opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

