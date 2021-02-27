Fiera Capital Corp Has $53.32 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.61% of The Mosaic worth $53,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,370,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

MOS opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

