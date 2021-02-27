Fiera Capital Corp Has $59.71 Million Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,890 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.00% of FirstService worth $59,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV stock opened at $151.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.21. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.