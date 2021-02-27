Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

TXN stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

