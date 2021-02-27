Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.00% of Power Integrations worth $48,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 634,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $167,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,792.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,743. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

