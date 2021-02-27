Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 2,549 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.42% of Nordson worth $49,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 541,537.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $192.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.16. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.80.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

