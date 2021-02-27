Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 2,593 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.59% of Mohawk Industries worth $58,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,401 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

