Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.36% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,607,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $373.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.52 and its 200 day moving average is $285.54. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.92.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $695,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,665 shares of company stock worth $10,581,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

